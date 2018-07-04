Fugitive Jamal Yunos to arrive home tomorrow

Jamal will be arriving at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) tomorrow.

SHAH ALAM, July 4 — Fugitive Umno leader Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos will be arriving in Malaysia tomorrow as soon as his extradition process is completed, the police have said.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief, Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat, confirmed the matter, saying Jamal will be arriving at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“We can confirm a team from the Selangor Criminal Investigations Department has gone to Indonesia to facilitate the extradition process,” he said.

However, Fadzil said the police will make an announcement on the Sungai Besar Umno division leader’s time of arrival once it is confirmed.

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun confirmed that several officers have been selected and will depart this evening to begin the deportation process after receiving the all-clear from the Indonesian National Police.

“They have rendered their cooperation and Jamal will be brought back to Malaysia within the week,” Mohamad Fuzi said after a Hari Raya open house at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent headquarters.

According to Indonesian news agency Antara News, Indonesia National Police (POLRI) chief Police-General Tito Karnavian was reported as saying Jamal was arrested in Tebet, South Jakarta following a brief stop in Medan, North Sumatra yesterday.

Jamal fled the country after absconding from police custody here prior to being granted bail last month and has been a fugitive since.

The Umno grassroots leader has three charges pending against him, including one for smashing beer bottles with a sledgehammer outside the Selangor State Secretariat in Shah Alam last year.