Nothing to worry about if Najib given fair treatment, says Shafee

Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex July 4, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has a “good defence” in his two criminal cases today and will have no concerns about trial if he is treated fairly during court proceedings, his lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah claimed today.

Shafee, however, did not venture into the details of why he believed Najib has a good defence for the charges against the latter, due to a temporary gag order on the merits of the cases.

“What we as a team have examined, we are happy with the case of the defence.

“In short, I’m saying we are confident we got a good defence. I can’t go beyond that, but you will see the unfolding of the defence when the trial starts,” he told reporters here after Najib was released on bail.

Shafee made his remark after he was asked if he was confident about clearing Najib’s name.

When asked if he felt that Najib would get a fair trial based on the conduct of the cases, Shafee said he was happy with the current situation.

“Thus far, from what I have seen, including even for proceedings yesterday and today in court, I’m quite happy. It seems to be in accordance with the law.

“I hope during the trial, everything goes as expected, namely in accordance with fair trial.

“My client is not worried about trial, not worried about defence provided that he is given a fair shake at the trial — which we are sure, looking at the judge today, we are quite sure it’s going to be a fair trial,” he added.

MORE TO COME