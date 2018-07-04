Khalid releases summer-ready video for ‘OTW’

Recording artist Khalid posing with his award in the Press Room during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards 2018 at the MGM Grand Resort International on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 4 — Khalid has released a video for his slow jam OTW in which he, 6lack and Ty Dolla $ign appear as an R&B trio wearing matching orange jackets.

Scenes of outdoor partying and cruising are interspersed with the footage of the three performers, giving the video a summer vibe and matching the song’s booty-call lyrics.

OTW, a velvety R&B ballad with a trap beat, was released in April. Khalid enlisted Calmatic to direct the video, which furthers the track’s throwback vibe by putting its stars in matching ensembles, reminiscent of an R&B group of days past.

Khalid has had several recent hits with his one-off tracks and collaborations: Among them, he teamed up with H.E.R. for the Superfly track This Way, with Billie Eilish on Lovely and with Normani on Love Lies. — AFP-Relaxnews