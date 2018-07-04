Khalid releases summer-ready video for ‘OTW’

LOS ANGELES, July 4 — Khalid has released a video for his slow jam OTW in which he, 6lack and Ty Dolla $ign appear as an R&B trio wearing matching orange jackets.
Scenes of outdoor partying and cruising are interspersed with the footage of the three performers, giving the video a summer vibe and matching the song’s booty-call lyrics.
OTW, a velvety R&B ballad with a trap beat, was released in April. Khalid enlisted Calmatic to direct the video, which furthers the track’s throwback vibe by putting its stars in matching ensembles, reminiscent of an R&B group of days past.
Khalid has had several recent hits with his one-off tracks and collaborations: Among them, he teamed up with H.E.R. for the Superfly track This Way, with Billie Eilish on Lovely and with Normani on Love Lies. — AFP-Relaxnews