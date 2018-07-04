Shafee: Unconstitutional for 1MDB taskforce to advise AG

Najib's lawyer Tan Sri Shafee Abdullah speaks during a press conference before leaving the KL High Court, July 4, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — It is unconstitutional for the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) special taskforce to be advising the attorney general (AG) on investigations into alleged embezzlement from the firm, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said today.

Speaking to reporters after his client Datuk Seri Najib Razak was granted bail after being charged for criminal breach of trust and abuse of power, Shafee said that he agreed with the Bar Council which had raised concerns regarding the role of the four-member taskforce.

“It looks to me as though the AG Is being advised by the taskforce, which is unconstitutional and illegal,” he said.

Shafee said that under Article 145(3) of the Federal Constitution, the AG has full discretion in deciding the course of a prosecution.

“I am very disturbed by this,” Shafee added, while also stressing that some members of the taskforce were already “tainted”.

“I don’t mean tainted in a bad way, but, for example, Tan Sri Gani Patail had already set up a taskforce on this matter under the previous administration,” he added, referring to the former attorney general who now sits on the taskforce.

Shafee also said that any taskforce formed should seek prior approval from the Cabinet.