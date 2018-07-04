August deadline for Musa to take oath as assemblyman, says Jeffrey

Musa has not been in the country since May 16. — Malay Mail pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 4 — Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman is in no danger of losing his Sungai Sibuga state seat as long as he is sworn-in by August, says Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Jeffrey Kitingan.

The Tambunan assemblyman was confident that Musa, who claims to be in London seeking medical treatment, will return to avoid losing his seat in the State Legislative Assembly.

“He also has to be sworn in within 120 days of dissolution (of the state assembly). That should be in August,” Jeffrey, who is Opposition leader in Musa’s absence, told reporters here today.

The state assembly was dissolved on April 7 with the polls held on May 9.

Dismissing speculation that Musa could lose the seat, Jeffrey said: “Why should he lose his seat? He might come before that date. I believe he will come before that date. Then we will see from there.”

Musa has not been in the country since May 16. He has so far missed two opportunities to be sworn-in, during an emergency sitting last June and the first Assembly sitting, which began July 2.

Following the May 9 polls, Sabah was left with a hung assembly when Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and its Pakatan Harapan (PH) partners tied with 29 seats each, giving Jeffrey’s Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) a chance to play kingmaker with its two seats in the 60-member house.

Jeffrey chose to align with BN, giving Musa a simple majority to form the government.

Musa was sworn in on May 10 and formed a Cabinet but six defections later saw a majority shift in favour of Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin asked Musa to step down to make way for Shafie but despite Musa refusing, Shafie was sworn-in on May 12.

Musa has since filed a court case to declare Shafie’s appointment as invalid, and himself as the rightful chief minister.

However, he has been absent from the state while investigations are intensifying against him over criminal intimidation allegations by Juhar.

Interpol has been roped in to help locate Musa.