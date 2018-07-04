Newborn baby found abandoned in paper bag

IPOH, July 4 — A newborn baby girl with her umbilical cord still attached was found abandoned in a paper bag left in front of a flats at Jalan Hospital here last night.

It is understood that the baby was found by a man who had spotted the paper bag, with the baby inside, dangling on the side mirror of a car at 12.15am.

The baby who was still alive but cold and hungry is believed to have been left there before 8.30pm last night.

The baby was then sent to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB).

Images of the abandoned baby has gone viral on Facebook today.

Ipoh deputy police chief Supt Abdul Rani Alias when contacted confirmed the discovery of the baby. — Bernama