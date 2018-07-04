Shafee: Gag order prevents prejudging, Najib too can’t claim innocence

Najib's lawyer Tan Sri Shafee Abdullah speaks during a press conference before leaving the KL High Court, July 4, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — A temporary gag order on Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s two criminal cases in court today applies to the former prime minister as well, as it is aimed at ensuring a fair trial and avoiding prejudging, his lawyer said today.

Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah said the gag order is to “ensure nobody makes unfair comments about the merits of the case in order to get it published by media”.

“The gag order is basically for media not to print.

“Doesn’t matter who spoke about it, it can be the chairman of MACC, it can be the commissioner of MACC, could be the minister of finance.

“It could be Datuk Seri Najib himself, if he keeps on saying he’s innocent because of this, because of that. He too is prohibited, so that let the court decide,” he told reporters here.

When asked what the consequences of a breach of the gag order would be, Shafee said: “It’ll be a contempt of court.”

