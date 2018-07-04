Najib all smiles as he leaves court for home (VIDEO)

Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex July 4, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has left the Kuala Lumpur High Court, home bound, after paying half of his RM1 million bail.

He walked through a crowd of hundreds of people — mostly media personnel, his supporters from Umno, and some from Pekan — at 3.28pm after spending almost seven hours in the building.

He was seen waving and gesticulating to thank his supporters who had been waiting for him since 8.30am, as he was escorted through the crowd by two to three policemen in full gear, and several others in uniform.

His supporters chanted “Hidup Najib” (Long live Najib) repeatedly, and some were even heard saying “I love you Datuk Najib” as his car was drove away from the compound.

Najib left the premises in his own white Toyota Vellfire MPV escorted by three other vehicles believed to be carrying his children Norashman and Nooryana, who were also with him throughout the proceedings.

Unlike the earlier commotion when his supporters heckled Attorney General Tommy Thomas to get him to speak in Malay, Najib’s exit from the compound did not result in any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, the head of Sentul police gathered his men, who were on duty, to thank them for their patience in handling the crowd.

Malay Mail had observed unruly supporters who were seen provoking them and refusing to heed orders to stop singing or holding loud speeches in the complex’s lobby areas, as it would interfere with other ongoing proceedings.