Riza Aziz returns for his second date with MACC

Riza Aziz and his lawyer Datuk K. Kumaraendran (right) arrive at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s headquarters in Putrajaya July 4, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, July 4 — Riza Aziz, stepson to Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrived at 3.10pm today for his scheduled meeting with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at its headquarters here.

The film producer had been at the Court Complex in Kuala Lumpur earlier where Najib was charged with criminal breach of trust and abusing his position as prime minister and finance minister to gain gratification involving funds to 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s then subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Riza is being investigated over his alleged connection to the financial scandal in which his company Red Granite Pictures had received funds originating from 1MDB.

He had spent nine hours with MACC officers yesterday starting from 2pm.