Nurul Izzah returns from UK with new ideas for TVET

Head of TVET Nurul Izzah Anwar speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya June 25, 2017. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR — Fresh from a four-day visit to the United Kingdom, Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar is looking forward to discussing new Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes with the Education Ministry.

Nurul Izzah said she had met the senior vice president and directors of international education consultancy Pearson during her trip to discuss strategies to reform and strengthen TVET in Malaysia.

“We discussed strategies for developing a career focused education via apprenticeships and ‘stacked learning’ to ensure young people with less traditional academic ability are not left behind.

“I will now be taking these discussions forward with my colleagues in the Ministry of Education as part of the task force on TVET reform,” she said in a statement today.

Nurul Izzah was recently appointed by the Education Ministry to head a new committee on TVET.

The PKR vice president said she also met members of the Governance and Peace Directorate at the Commonwealth Secretariat to discuss democracy and parliamentary training as well as youth leadership programmes.

“We hope that a high impact programme of leadership training and activities will be carried out in Malaysia later this year.”

She also met with Malaysian doctors and academics at St Georges, University of London, who are working to develop a bilateral collaboration with academics in Malaysia to establish a centre of medical research excellence as part of a global research programme for cancer and diagnostics.

Nurul Izzah said she was heartened with her meeting with British High Commissioner to Malaysia Vicky Treadel and Deputy High Commissioner Designate Dave Thomas to discuss strengthening bilateral relations between Malaysia and the UK from a human rights, institutional reform, education and healthcare perspective.

She said they were looking forward to a number of capacity strengthening initiatives between Malaysia and the United Kingdom for mutual benefit and friendship.

Nurul Izzah pointed out that her trip was significant for her in that she had over the last few years engaged with parliamentarians and the parliamentary working groups in the UK as an opposition legislator but now she was in a different capacity.

“Now, as part of the federal government, we are hoping that legislators across both nations may be able to cohesively work out concrete outcomes based on politics to strengthen institutional reforms and human, political and civil liberties.

“To this end, we require similar working groups and select committees in Malaysia to keep reforms at the top of our government agenda,” she said.