Najib: If this is the price I pay for 42 years of service, I accept it

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak waves at the crowd as he leaves the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex July 4, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today he “accepts” the corruption and criminal breach of trust (CBT) charges against him if that were the “price” he had to pay for 42 years of service to the country.

“If this is the price I pay after 42 years of service for the people and country, I accept it,” the 64-year-old told reporters at the court complex here after being released on bail.

The Pekan MP had earlier claimed trial at the High Court to three counts of CBT and one count of abusing power abuse for self-gratification.

Najib also said he was “moved” by the hundreds of his supporters who gathered at the court complex to support him, adding that he did not request for their attendance and that they had come voluntarily.

MORE TO COME