List of people who figured in Najib’s case today

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, July 4, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Following is the list of the people who figured today in the case of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who was charged today in the High Court with three counts of CBT and one count of abuse of power over RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

1. High Court Judge: Datuk Mohd Sofian Abd Razak

2. Accused: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak

3. Prosecution Team:

i. Attorney-General Tommy Thomas

ii. DPP Datuk Mohamad Hanafiah Zakaria

iii. DPP Manoj Kurup

iv. DPP Datuk Suhaimi Ibrahim

v. DPP Datuk Umar Saifuddin Jaafar

vi. DPP Datuk Ishak Mohd Yusoff

vii. DPP Donald Joseph Franklin

viii. DPP Muhammad Saifuddin Hashim Musaimi

ix. DPP Budiman Lutfi Mohamed

x. DPP Sulaiman Kho Kheng Fuei

xi. DPP Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul

xii. DPP Muhammad Izzat Fauzan

4. Defence Counsel:

i. Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah (Lead Counsel)

ii. Harvinderjit Singh

iii. Datuk Raj Krishnan

iv. Farhan Read

v. Rahmat Hazlan

vi. Muhammad Farhan Shafee — Bernama