List of people who figured in Najib’s case today

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Following is the list of the people who figured today in the case of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who was charged today in the High Court with three counts of CBT and one count of abuse of power over RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd.
1. High Court Judge: Datuk Mohd Sofian Abd Razak
2. Accused: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak
3. Prosecution Team:
i. Attorney-General Tommy Thomas
ii. DPP Datuk Mohamad Hanafiah Zakaria
iii. DPP Manoj Kurup
iv. DPP Datuk Suhaimi Ibrahim
v. DPP Datuk Umar Saifuddin Jaafar
vi. DPP Datuk Ishak Mohd Yusoff
vii. DPP Donald Joseph Franklin
viii. DPP Muhammad Saifuddin Hashim Musaimi
ix. DPP Budiman Lutfi Mohamed
x. DPP Sulaiman Kho Kheng Fuei
xi. DPP Mohd Ashrof Adrin Kamarul
xii. DPP Muhammad Izzat Fauzan
4. Defence Counsel:
i. Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah (Lead Counsel)
ii. Harvinderjit Singh
iii. Datuk Raj Krishnan
iv. Farhan Read
v. Rahmat Hazlan
vi. Muhammad Farhan Shafee — Bernama