AG: Gag order doesn’t mean media blackout on Najib case, but best ask lawyers

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — News outlets may keep reporting on Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s cases over the RM42 million allegedly misappropriated from a former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) unit, the Attorney General (AG) suggested when commenting on a gag order issued by the High Court today.

However, Tommy Thomas said the press should consult with independent lawyers on the full effects of the interim order secured by Najib’s counsel, Tan Sri Shafee Abdullah.

“I think the interim (gag order) is only (on) SRC (International) and the charges.

“Read the four charges, go and consult good lawyers, let them tell you your rights. It’s limited to SRC,” he told reporters in a press conference outside a High Court courtroom where Najib pleaded not guilty earlier to all four charges.

Thomas also insisted that today’s proceedings were entirely open to reporting.

“I assure you, you can report what happened in court today because that is actually what happened,” he said.

The media were earlier told that the gag order was limited to the “merits of the case”.

Earlier in the press conference, Thomas also said Shafee was the best person to comment on the scope of the order, as it stemmed from his request.

However, the AG said his office will apply to set aside the gag order that is now in place until August.

