Dr M thankful to BN for peaceful power transition

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad gives a speech at the Prime Minister’s Department Hari Raya celebration in Putrajaya July 4,2018. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, July 4 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today expressed his gratitude to political nemesis Barisan Nasional (BN), for paving the way for a peaceful transition of power to Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“We had a change in government peacefully. Usually in other countries, when there is a change in government, there are often riots, to the point where some are killed, and the country will have many problems.

“Riots may happen because it is not easy for the losing party to accept the winning party, and in Malaysia, we find that those who lost, admitted that they have lost and have given a new space to others,” he said in his speech at the Prime Minister’s Department Hari Raya celebration here.

“That is why the change in government happened peacefully,” he said, reminding Malaysians to cherish their good fortune, and stopping short of mentioning BN explicitly.

MORE TO COME