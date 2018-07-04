Farmers facing eviction plead for Perak MB’s intervention

Spokesman for the group of farmers, Chin Kwai Heng, speaks to reporters during a press conference in Ipoh July 4, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 4 — In a last-ditch effort, eight farmers facing eviction from their land in Tronoh are seeking Perak Mentri Besar’s intervention to let them continue working on the land claimed by MB Incorporated (MB Inc).

They are appealing against an Ipoh High Court decision that granted MB Inc possession of the land.

The group’s spokesman Chin Kwai Heng said some of the farmers had been tending the land for over three decades.

“We turned to agriculture following the collapse of the tin mining industry in the 1980s. If we are chased away, what can we do? Which industry or company will take us in? We are trying to earn an honest living.

“We will be jobless if we are chased away from the land,” he said.

Appealing to Ahmad Faizal to help the farmers, Chin said the new Pakatan Harapan state government is responsible and obligated to help the people.

“Some of our products are exported and are bringing in revenue for the country,” he said.

Their legal counsel Kunasekaran Krishnan said the Appeals Court would hear the case on July 10.

“Most probably a decision will be delivered on that day,” he said, adding that a stay of execution was granted on the High Court decision after their appeal was filed.

“In the meantime, the farmers had been trying to get the state government to the negotiating table since the last administration but to no avail.

“We hope the new government led by Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu will hear us out,” he said, adding that the farmers’ lead counsel Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan was also willing to come and meet Faizal.