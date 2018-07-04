Most Asian currencies firm, yuan bounces as PBOC soothes markets

China's yuan bounces from 11-month lows after the country's central bank assures the currency will be kept stable. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 4 — Most Asian currencies firmed against the US dollar on today, recovering some of the previous day's losses, with the yuan bouncing from 11-month lows after the Chinese central bank assured it would keep the currency stable.

The US dollar weakened 0.16 per cent against a basket of six major currencies, after posting three consecutive months of gains.

Meanwhile, the yuan firmed sharply, on track for its first two-day winning streak since the middle of June.

The currency rebounded yesterday after People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Yi Gang said the central bank was closely watching fluctuations in the foreign exchange market and would seek to keep the yuan at a stable and reasonable level.

“The PBOC engaged the yuan airbrake yesterday afternoon and at least for the time being, with the help of Chinese state-owned banks who were seen selling dollars to prop up the Chinese currency, is restoring a sense of calm in regional markets,” said Stephen Innes, head of trading Asia-Pacific at Oanda, in a note.

The yuan has been jittery ahead of a US move later this week to impose tariffs on US$34 billion (RM137.3 billion) in Chinese exports to the United States.

“Ultimately, unless there's compromise in the trade dispute, the yuan should remain under pressure,” Innes said.

The Thai baht strengthened 0.3 per cent, while the Indian rupee ticked up 0.1 per cent.

Export-dependent currencies such as the Taiwan dollar and South Korean won firmed 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.

South Korea's foreign exchange reserves hit a record high in June, exceeding US$400 billion, the central bank said today.

The Singapore dollar also strengthened, rising 0.1 per cent, while the Indonesian rupiah climbed 0.2 per cent.

Elsewhere, the Malaysian ringgit slipped ahead of trade data expected tomorrow.

A Reuters poll estimates that Malaysia's exports in May are expected to grow 6.4 per cent from a year earlier, slowing sharply from the previous month.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak pleaded not guilty to criminal charges on Wednesday after being arrested at his home on yesterday as part of the investigations into allegations of corruption at state fund 1MDB.

Innes said “unquestionably, this should not go over well with offshore investors and will keep the MYR (Malaysian ringgit) on the defensive.”

Third rate hike for Philippines?

The Philippine peso, which has fallen 6.3 per cent so far this year, was down 0.1 per cent as investors braced for inflation data due tomorrow.

Philippine annual inflation likely quickened for a sixth straight month in June, a Reuters poll showed, leaving the door open for a third interest rate hike this year.

The country has been plagued by inflation concerns, a result of higher oil prices and a weak peso, prompting the central bank to raise interest rates in May and June.

The plunge in the peso has sparked persistent foreign investor selling of Philippine shares which have lost more than 15 per cent this year, the most among South-east Asian stock markets.

Policymakers forecast inflation to peak in the third quarter and return inside the central bank's target range in 2019. — Reuters