Bernas defends monopoly, says its system is ‘holistic’

Bernas Chief Executive Officer Ismail Mohamed Yusoff speaks to reporters during a media briefing at Holiday Inn in Glenmarie July 4, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, July 4 — Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas) says its single gatekeeper system is ‘holistic’ and breaking its monopoly over the import of rice will lead to leakages.

Bernas chief executive officer Ismail Mohamed Yusof said the system was introduced in 1974 and changing it would require a thorough study.

“A very comprehensive study need to be done by experts as the system (gatekeeper mechanism) is holistic and involve a lot of leakages if any changes happened to the system.

“It’s not about making profits. Our profit margin is actually quite minimal,” he told a media briefing today.

Ismail said he had given the Council of Eminent Persons a presentation on the system during a meeting on June 12.

He pointed out under its single gatekeeper system, Bernas prioritised the welfare of the farmers, safeguard food security, and protected consumers’ welfare.

Yesterday, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub told Malay Mail the Cabinet has formed a special task force and three committees to look into a new model to replace Bernas.

Salahuddin said his ministry will be in charge of the three committees, while the Economic Affairs Ministry will be leading the task force.

Other ministries in the task force include International Trade and Industries Ministry, Transportation Ministry, Finance Ministry and Health Ministry.

Salahuddin announced on June 6 that Putrajaya had terminated Bernas monopoly to import rice.