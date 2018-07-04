Media personnel covering Najib’s case asked to obey police’s instructions

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim urged media personnel and the public not to do anything that violated the rules. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Media personnel covering the court case involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex here are asked to observe the rules and obey police’s instructions.

City police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said this was because the area is a restricted zone and there are rules that must be followed.

He urged media personnel and the public not to do anything that violated the rules.

“I hope they (media personnel) will obey police’s instructions and not be in areas prohibited by the courts,” he told Bernama.

Asked on the level of security at the complex, Mazlan said police had the situation under control and that adequate manpower was being provided for the task.

Najib was charged at the Sessions Court today with committing three counts of Criminal Breach of Trust and one count of abusing his powers when he was prime minister and finance minister involving RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds. — Bernama