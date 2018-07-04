Woman allegedly beaten to death by mentally unstable son in Sepang

Sepang police chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Aziz Ali said it looked like the victim was attacked at the front door of her home last night. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 ― A woman was brutally beaten to death in her own home in Sepang last night.

The suspect is allegedly her 25-year-old mentally unstable son.

The suspect’s younger brother discovered the woman’s body in one of the rooms of their three-storey family bungalow in Taman Warisan Indah at around 8pm.

He immediately alerted police, claiming the 60-year-old victim was stabbed to death.

Forensic investigators found no stab wounds, but discovered the woman had a broken tooth, bruised and bloodied lips, a broken nose as well as bruises on both hands and her abdomen.

There was a blood trail that led from the living room to the bedroom where the victim was found.

Sepang police chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Aziz Ali said it looked like the victim was attacked at the front door, and then near the sofa as seen from the blood droplets, and was later dragged into the bedroom.

He said police also found evidence of an obvious attempt to clean up the blood, as droplets of bloody water were found around the scene.

“There was also a soiled mop used to clean up the blood along with several rags,” he said.

“There was also no one home besides the suspect and victim during the incident, no witnesses, with the younger brother discovering the victim after returning home from work,” he said.

Abdul Aziz said the suspect, who suffers from mental illness since birth and is dependent on daily doses of medication, was apparently prescribed new medication about a fortnight ago.

He said, however, a family member told police they did not notice any change in behaviour since the new prescription, with the suspect always being in control.

Abdul Aziz said police later arrested a man who has been sent for psychiatric evaluation, as police are applying for a remand order.