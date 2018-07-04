Telco heavyweights lift Bursa at mid-day

KL shares get a mid-day boost from Telco heavweights. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session higher, lifted by buying interest in telecommunication heavyweights.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.81 points higher at 1,686.18 from yesterday’s close of 1,680.37.

The index opened 2.59 points higher at 1,682.96 and moved between 1,680.61 and 1,687.12 throughout the morning session.

Leading the gains in telecommunication heavyweights, TM perked 18 sen to RM3.49, Axiata climbed 17 sen to RM4.21, DiGi rose eight sen to RM4.17 and Maxis gained two sen to RM5.40.

Kenanga Investment Bank in a research note today said telecommunication counters could be a great bargain hunting opportunity for investors after the recent sharp sell-down.

“Despite muted earnings' outlook and a heightened competitive landscape, these counters could continue to benefit from their index weighting position on factors such as large capitalisation, liquid shares and shariah-compliance sector status,” it added.

Of heavyweights, Maybank lost one sen to RM8.97, Public Bank slid two sen to RM22.98 and Tenaga fell 12 sen to RM14.32.

CIMB added five sen to RM5.45, while Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM8.45.

Among actives, Sapura Energy, Nova MSC and MyEG slipped half-a-sen each to 61 sen, 16 sen and 89.5 sen respectively.

PUC and RGB earned half-a-sen each to 18.5 sen and 25 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index rose 32.07 points to 11,916.7, the FBM70 was 18.91 points higher at 14,557.3 and the FBMT100 Index went up 34.09 points to 11,716.16.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 40 points to 12,077.31 and the FBM Ace Index edged up 5.02 points to 5,207.87.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index perked 24.59 points to 16,535.36 and the Industrial Index added 9.34 points to 3,108.46, but the Plantation Index eased 7.16 points to 7,497.01.

On the broader market, sentiment was negative with losers outpacing gainers 336 to 308, while 377 counters were unchanged, 838 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.02 billion units valued at RM682.36 million. — Bernama