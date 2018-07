Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, July 4, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — The historic criminal and corruption trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will begin only in February next year.

High Court judge Datuk Mohd Sofian Abd Razak fixed the case for management on Aug 8, 2018, but set the trial proper to start from Feb 18 till 28, 2019.

The trial will then take a break and resume starting March 4 to 8, 2019 before another short break, and continue from March 11 to 15, 2019.

MORE TO COME