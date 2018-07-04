Wimbledon Day 3 — three matches to watch

Roger Federer in Wimbledon tennis first round action in London July 2, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 4 — Three talking points to watch out for today, the third day of Wimbledon:

Federer dressed for success

Roger Federer was at his stylish best as the defending champion dismissed Serbia's Dusan Lajovic with ease in the first round. The eight-time Wimbledon champion caused a stir before he'd even hit his first ball of the tournament when he walked onto Centre Court decked out in his new Uniqlo kit after ending his long association with Nike.

But Federer could probably have beaten the over-matched Lajovic wearing a dressing gown and slippers. It could be a similar tale for the Swiss great against Slovakian world number 73 Lukas Lacko, who has lost all six sets in their previous encounters and has never made it past the third round at Wimbledon.

Serena rides winning streak

Bidding to win her first Grand Slam title since becoming a mother in September, seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams made a rusty start in her first round win over Holland's Arantxa Rus. The former world number one's serve isn't working at full capacity after a pectoral injury forced out of last month's French Open.

But Serena was still able to extend her winning run at Wimbledon to 15 matches — a streak that encompasses her 2015 and 2016 titles — and that's bad news for her next opponent.

While Williams made her Wimbledon debut 20 years ago and has reached nine All England Club finals, Bulgarian qualifier Viktoriya Tomova is playing the main draw for the first time. World number 135 Tomova, 23, scored her first Grand Slam match win in the opening round on Monday.

Cilic rolling on grass

Marin Cilic is in the form of his life on grass after reaching the final of his last three events on the surface. Cilic reached last year's Wimbledon final before suffering a tearful, injury-plagued loss to Roger Federer.

The towering Croat won the Queen's Club title two weeks ago, a success that followed his 2017 runner-up finish at the same event.

Back at Wimbledon, the 2014 US Open champion started his bid for a second major title by crushing Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets. Now Argentine world number 82 Guido Pella has the unenviable task of trying to find a chink in third seed Cilic's blistering serve. — AFP