Multi-billion ringgit border protection project to continue, Prestariang says

Prestariang Bhd group executive officer Abu Hasan Ismail at the Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur July 4, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — The implementation of the National Immigration Control System (known by its Malay acronym SKIN) will continue until the Pakatan Harapan government decides otherwise, says Prestariang Bhd group executive officer Dr Abu Hassan Ismail.

Following a briefing with the Council of Eminent Persons (CEP), he confirmed that all the definitive contracts have been signed and that the project, worth billions of ringgit, would roll out as scheduled.

“No... no review. Not that we know of. We will continue to ensure that we deliver on time and within our deliverables,” he said while leaving Ilham Tower today.

In 2016, Prestariang Bhd was awarded a 15-year concession for the border protection project under the Barisan Nasional government.

SKIN is a comprehensive and integrated technology platform aimed at modernising and enhancing the national immigration system’s infrastructure.

Dr Abu Hassan, however, said further updates about the project will be announced through press releases and pointed out that today’s meeting was merely to brief the CEP on the whole project.

“The meeting was good, they (CEP) wanted to know about SKIN so we keep them updated,” he said.

When fully commissioned, SKIN is expected to replace the current Malaysian Immigration System (Sistem Imigresen Malaysia, or myIMMs).

It will also complement the existing Foreign Workers Centralised Management System (Sistem Pengurusan Pekerja Asing Bersepadu, or ePPAx).