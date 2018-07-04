Local authorities on lookout for suitable hawker sites in Sabah

Datuk Jaujan Sambakong (right) said the effort to be carried out through the local authorities would only be implemented with the availability of funds and suitable sites. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 4 — The Sabah Local Government and Housing Ministry is looking for suitable sites for the construction of special buildings to relocate hawkers who are currently trading at open spaces and parking lots in the state.

Its minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong said the effort to be carried out through the local authorities would only be implemented with the availability of funds and suitable sites.

“The local authorities will work with the state and federal government departments and agencies to set aside an allocation for the building project and I look forward to assistance and proposals from the elected representatives in the respective local authorities to implement this project.”

He said this in reply to a question from Tan Lee Fatt (DAP-Likas) during the Sabah State Assembly sitting here today.

Tan asked if the government would be providing more special buildings to replace the stalls which were operating at open spaces and parking lots and causing pollution in the areas.

Elaborating, Jaujan who is also Sabah Deputy Chief Minister said, currently the local authorities have given the hawkers the permission to use the open spaces and parking lots as a temporary measure.

“This is to give the hawkers the opportunity to earn extra income and at the same time prevent them from trading at the roadsides.

“However they must abide by certain conditions, among them they are not allowed to erect permanent structures as only canopies and tables can be used. In addition the site must be cleaned after business hours,” he added. — Bernama