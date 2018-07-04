Justin Timberlake releases new single

Justin Timberlake performs during the halftime show US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota February 5, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, July 4 — Summery track SoulMate dropped yesterday.

The former NSync band member’s new album, released earlier in 2018, is a country-tinged offering called Man of the Woods, which was poorly-received by critics. But in this new song, it’s the start of summer and he’s off to the beach.

“Summer starts now,” opens the song. “I love your heartbeat givin’ me rhythm/ and I can feel your frequency, so unique/ in other words, such a freak, set me free,” continues the upbeat track.

The summery single is produced by Nineteen85, who notably produced Drake’s Hotline Bling, among other tracks.

Listen to SoulMate here. — AFP-Relaxnews