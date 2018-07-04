PM says visit to Indonesia strengthens bilateral ties

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Indonesian President Joko Widodo chat while on the balcony at the presidential palace in Bogor, south of Jakarta June 29, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has expressed confidence that relations between Malaysia and Indonesia will be strengthened further following his recent official visit to Indonesia.

In a post on his official Twitter account, Dr Mahathir said he was impressed by the remarkable official welcome Indonesia accorded to him, his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali and the rest of the Malaysian delegation in Jakarta.

“I believe our meeting has forged an accord in the effort to strengthen bilateral ties. Thank you Bapak Jokowi (Indonesian President Joko Widodo),” Dr Mahathir said in response to a post by the Indonesian President on his Twitter account today.

Dr Mahathir had chosen Indonesia as the first Asean country to visit, over two days from June 28, after taking over as the Prime Minister of Malaysia for the second time following the general election in May. Dr Mahathir had also been the prime minister from 1981 to 2003.

During the visit, Dr Mahathir had a four-eyed meeting with Joko Widodo and led the Malaysian side in the delegation talks with the Indonesian side headed by Jokowi, as the Indonesian President is fondly called. ― Bernama