Najib’s lawyer says client can’t afford RM4m bail, offers Duta mansion instead

Lawyer Tan Sri Shafee Abdullah says Najib could not afford the RM4 million bail amount and proposed the use of the deed to his client’s mansion on Jalan Langgak Duta. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 ― Lawyer Tan Sri Shafee Abdullah, acting for former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, has proposed the use of the deed to his client’s mansion on Jalan Langgak Duta as collateral for the bail amount instead of cash.

The lawyer told the High Court that Najib, who was earlier charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of graft, could not afford the RM4 million bail amount requested by the prosecution.

He added that Najib’s family would need to solicit funds from relatives and friends in order to make the bail amount.

However, Attorney General Tommy Thomas objected to Shafee’s proposal, calling it impractical.

“Why should the prosecution be saddled with the practical difficulties?” Thomas shot back in court.

Shafee had earlier tried to bargain down the initial RM4 million bail to just RM500,000 which was rejected by Thomas.

High Court judge Datuk Mohd Sofian Abd Razak subsequently set bail for Najib at RM1 million.

He also agreed to Shafee’s request for half to be paid today and the rest at a later date.