Potboy pioneers online-to-offline groceries sale

Screengrab from the potboy.com.my website.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Home grown online grocer, Potboy Grocery, is organising an online-to-offline (O20) groceries sale, the first of its kind in Malaysia, in bringing the online customer to offline retail.

PB Grocery Group Sdn Bhd, Co-founder Eddie Chew said the event enables offline customers to purchase groceries online and without having to be physically present at the actual exhibition hall of the event.

“We want to educate customers on cashless transactions and e-payment as an alternative shopping method, and at the same time, give them the convenience of shopping.

“Customers can enjoy buying groceries at the event without having to worry about carrying the items because we can deliver them to their doorstep for free and at no minimum purchase,” he told Bernama.

Chew said the free delivery and no-minimum order privileges also applied to online transaction-buyers.

The O2O event will be held for three days starting July 6 at P2, Jaya One, Petaling Jaya from 10 am to 10 pm.

A crowd of about 18,000 crowd online and offline are expected to attend and generate RM2 million in sales.

Forty famous suppliers, among others, Coca-cola, Nestle, F&N, Hershey's, Homesoy, Brand's, Jasmine, MamyPoko, and other household brands will participate, offering a discount of up to 75 per cent.

“We are offering goods at a very competitive price during this event, and way better, lower compared to the retail price,” he said, adding, 300 goodies bag would be given away daily for early birds.

Founded in Malaysia in 2016, Potboy Groceries is owned and operated by PB Grocery Group and currently based in the Klang Valley.

Potboy Grocery is also the trusted grocer for Suria KLCC, Astro, Getha, Sumbertech Ventures and others. — Bernama