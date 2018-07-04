Bursa remains higher at mid-morning

Shares on Bursa Malaysia continue to get support at mid-morning. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning today on follow through buying.

At 11am, the FBM KLCI was four points higher at 1,684.37 from Tuesday’s close of 1,680.37.

The index opened 2.59 points higher at 1,682.96.

A dealer said traders are taking the opportunity to buy shares at low price after recent selling pressure following window dressing profit taking.

On the broader market, sentiment was negative with losers outpacing gainers 293 to 238, while 338 counters were unchanged, 990 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Volume stood at 722.94 million units valued at RM427.19 million.

For heavyweights, Maybank and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM8.98 and RM8.45 respectively, while Tenaga lost 16 sen to RM14.28.

Public Bank bagged four sen to RM23.04 and CIMB gained five sen to RM5.45.

Among actives, Nova MSC and Sapura Energy slipped half-a-sen each to 16 sen and 61 sen respectively, and MyEG lost two sen to 88 sen.

TM perked 16 sen to RM3.47 and RGB gained one sen to 25.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index added 20.7 points to 11,905.33, the FBM70 was 9.761 points higher at 14,548.15 and the FBMT100 Index increased 22.819 points to 11,704.89.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 20.15 points to 12,057.46, but the FBM Ace Index decreased 7.7 points to 5,195.15.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index rose 24.371 points to 16,535.14 and the Industrial Index edged up 2.59 points to 3,101.71, while the Plantation Index slid 2.3 points to 7,501.87. — Bernama