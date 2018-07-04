Respect due process, don’t shame Najib, says Umno Youth chief

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki called on Muslims to uphold the principles taught in religion and laws before stigmatising Najib. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 ― Due process must be respected and as such former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak must not be shamed unless he is proven guilty, said Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Asyraf, who arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex to provide support for the Pekan Member of Parliament, said that all this while Najib had only been put on trial by the media and not a court of law.

“Let the court conduct the trial fairly and transparently, we hope he is given justice,” he told reporters.

Hence, he called on Muslims to uphold the principles taught in religion and laws before stigmatising Najib.

Earlier, Najib arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex to face charges in connection with the transfer of RM42 million into his private accounts from former 1MDB subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Najib was detained at his home in Jalan Langgak Duta, Kuala Lumpur at 2.35pm yesterday and was taken to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in Putrajaya. ― Bernama