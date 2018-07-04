Millie Bobby Brown revealed as the new face of Moncler

Millie Bobby Brown will star in the next Moncler campaign. — AFP pic

MILAN, July 4 — The Italian brand, Moncler, took to social media to announce the young British actress, Millie Bobby Brown, as the face of its next campaign. An accompanying picture shows the Stranger Things star wearing a dress designed as part of the “Moncler Genius” project, first unveiled February 20 in Milan.

After various changes — including discontinuing its Gamme Bleu and Gamme Rouge ready-to-wear lines in November 2017 — Moncler is taking a new turn with a fresh brand identity and innovative projects. One such project is “Moncler Genius”, unveiled in February, which sees eight brands and designers revisit Moncler’s iconic padded jacket in a capsule collection.

Designers including Pierpaolo Piccioli, Simone Rocha, Craig Green, Palm Angels and Kei Ninomiya have all designed capsules based on their own, unique interpretation of the Moncler spirit and its signature padded jacket. Some of the capsules are already on sale, with others landing in the coming months.

Moncler’s latest news sees Brown named as the new face of the Italian brand. Moncler took to social media to announce that the teen star will front the label’s upcoming institutional campaign.

As well as being a talented actress, Brown is also seen as a budding fashion icon, catching the eye of designers and major fashion houses with her perfectly mastered style. The British actress may only be 14-years-old, but she has already fronted ads for Calvin Klein (Calvin Klein By Appointment, Calvin Klein Jeans), and often makes news with her red carpet appearances. — AFP-Relaxnews