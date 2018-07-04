Foreign journalist hurt in scuffle at KL Courts Complex

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, July 4, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — An international media journalist suffered minor injuries when covering the prosecution of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex here today.

According to the reporter who declined to be identified, the incident occurred during a commotion as Najib was entering the main door of the court complex.

“It happened to a few others when we were trying to take photographs of Najib. Two other reporters and two photographers were also injured,” he told Bernama.

According to him, a female reporter went to a nearby hospital to seek treatment after she suffered a nosebleed during the scuffle.

Najib was charged with three counts of CBT, one count of abuse of power in connection with SRC International funds totalling RM42 million.

SRC International was a subsidiary of 1MDB until it was placed under the jurisdiction of the Finance Ministry in 2012. — Bernama