Robert Aramayo of ‘Game of Thrones’ joins ‘Eternal Beauty’ cast

Robert Aramayo expands his repertoire following a recurring role on ‘Game of Thrones’.

LOS ANGELES, July 4 — Known as Ned Stark in TV drama Game of Thrones, Robert Aramayo is adding to his feature film resume with a part in romantic drama Eternal Beauty, led by Sally Hawkins.

Craig Roberts’ Eternal Beauty, for which principal photography has begun in Wales, the UK, has added Robert Aramayo to its cast.

Aramayo made his feature film debut in 2016 thriller Nocturnal Animals, played Harley-Davidson motorcycle company co-founder Bill Harley in the same year’s three-episode biographical miniseries Harley and the Davidsons, and became a young version of Game of Thrones figurehead Ned Stark (Sean Bean) during the fantasy drama’s sixth and seventh seasons.

Now among a half-dozen of Aramayo’s upcoming projects is Eternal Beauty, in which Jane (Oscar-winner Hawkins) experiences a breakdown after being abandoned on her wedding day.

It’s the second film from Welsh writer and director Craig Roberts, whose 2015 directorial debut, small town crime comedy Just Jim, saw him nominated for a Bafta award.

Aramayo joins a British cast that includes David Thewlis (Fargo), Billie Piper (Penny Dreadful), Penelope Wilton (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), Alice Lowe (Hot Fuzz), Morfydd Clark (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) and Robert Pugh (Mr Selfridge).

The film is currently anticipated for a 2019 release. — AFP-Relaxnews