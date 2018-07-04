Najib denies all charges

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, July 4, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has claimed trial to three charges of criminal breach of trust and another for abuse of power in relation to RM42 million allegedly misappropriated from a former 1Malaysia Development Bhd unit.

He pleaded not guilty before the High Court here, where the case was transferred earlier from the Sessions Court.

The three CBT charges are from Section 409 of the Penal Code, with each punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine.

The power abuse charge was proffered under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act, and is also punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine upon conviction.

MORE TO COME