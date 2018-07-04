The charges against Najib Razak, former prime minister of Malaysia

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak wave at the media as he enters Criminal High Court 3 at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex July 4, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Below is Malay Mail’s translation of the charges against former prime minister and Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak in English. They are in no way an official translation of the chargesheet, which was in Bahasa Malaysia.

Public Prosecutor vs Datuk Sri Najib bin Hj Abd Razak (IC Number: 530723-06-5165)

Charge—Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 [Act 694]

That you between 17 August 2011 and 8 February 2012, at the Prime Minister’s Office, Precinct 1, Putrajaya, in the Federal Territory of Putrajaya, as an officer of public body, that is as Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Malaysia, had used your position for gratification for yourself amounting to forty two million Ringgit Malaysia (RM42,000,000,000.00) when you had participated or were involved in decisions on behalf of the government of Malaysia to give a government guarantee for loans amounting to four billion Ringgit Malaysia (RM4,000,000,000.00) from the Retirement Fund Incorporated [Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan)] to SRC International Sdn Bhd, therefore you have committed an offence under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 [Act 694] which is punishable under Section 24 of the same Act.

Punishment

If convicted with an offence, you shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding twenty years; and a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the gratification which is the subject matter of the offence, where such gratification is capable of being valued or is of a pecuniary nature, or ten thousand Ringgit Malaysia, whichever is the higher.

First charge — Penal Code

That you, between 24 December 2014 and 29 December 2014, at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, Bangunan Ambank Group, No 55, Jalan Raja Chulan, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, as a public servant or an agent, that is as Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Malaysia, and Advisor Emeritus of SRC International Sdn Bhd (“SRC”), and in that capacity, mandated with power over monies belonging to SRC amounting to four billion Ringgit Malaysia (RM4,000,000,000.00), had committed criminal breach of trust in respect of monies amounting to twenty seven million Ringgit Malaysia (RM27,000,000.00), and therefore you have committed an offence punishable under Section 409 if the Penal Code [Act 574].

Punishment

If convicted with an offence, you shall be liable to imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than two years and not more than twenty years, and with whipping, and shall also be liable to a fine.

Second Charge

That you between 24 December 2014 and 29 December 2014, at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, Bangunan Ambank Group, No 55, Jalan Raja Chulan, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, as a public servant or an agent, that is as Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Malaysia, and Advisor Emeritus of SRC International Sdn Bhd (“SRC”), and in that capacity, mandated with power over monies belonging to SRC amounting to four billion Ringgit Malaysia (RM4,000,000,000.00), had committed criminal breach of trust in respect of monies amounting to five million Ringgit Malaysia (RM5,000,000.00), and therefore you have committed an offence punishable under Section 409 if the Penal Code [Act 574].

Punishment

If convicted with an offence, you shall be liable to imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than two years and not more than twenty years, and with whipping, and shall also be liable to a fine.

Third Charge

That you between 10 February 2015 and 2 March 2015, at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, Bangunan Ambank Group, No 55, Jalan Raja Chulan, in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, as a public servant or an agent, that is as Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Malaysia, and Advisor Emeritus of SRC International Sdn Bhd (“SRC”), and in that capacity, mandated with power over monies belonging to SRC amounting to four billion Ringgit Malaysia (RM4,000,000,000.00), had committed criminal breach of trust in respect of monies amounting to ten million Ringgit Malaysia (RM10,000,000.00), and therefore you have committed an offence punishable under Section 409 if the Penal Code [Act 574].

Punishment

If convicted with an offence, you shall be liable to imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than two years and not more than twenty years, and with whipping, and shall also be liable to a fine.