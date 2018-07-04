Adidas Soccer unveils retro-inspired Predator Accelerator Electricity

The new Predator Accelerator Electricity from adidas. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, July 4 — Adidas Soccer has announced the reissue of one of its most iconic cleats, the Predator Accelerator.

The new Predator Accelerator Electricity has been updated with an electric yellow colourway, inspired by the original 1999 cleat. The new release also keeps the design’s iconic foldover tongue in red, and features the brand’s three stripes overlapping the cleat in black.

Released during the 2018 Fifa World Cup, the new limited edition design also aligns with the colour of the inline Predator worn during the tournament. Only 1999 pairs of the new silhouette will be made available, a reference to the date of original cleat’s release, when only 999 shoes were released.

The new collection, which features Stadium and Street versions, will be available on adidas.com and in adidas stores. — AFP-Relaxnews