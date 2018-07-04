Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 design reportedly revealed in rendered images

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul August 25, 2017. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, July 4 — Rendered images reportedly reveal the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 design, showing slimmer bezels and no physical home button.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is expected to launch relatively soon, along with the Galaxy Note 9 and a Gear S4 smartwatch — with August looking like a possibility

That being said, there may not be much left to surprise fans with as rendered images of what is purported to be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 on Android Headlines reveal, well, almost all.

Both front and back can be seen, raising a few questions. No physical home button is visible, which not only gives the tablet a larger display area and smaller chin, it also leads one to ponder where the fingerprint sensor is. Or perhaps there isn’t one?

With thinner bezels than its predecessor, the top side, however, does seem to house a front-facing camera, along with sensors — could it be an iris scanner as previously rumoured? If so it would certainly answer the previous question.

Over on the back, there’s a rear camera with what looks like an LED flash. Samsung’s logo, along with “Tuned by AKG” also appear. As for the power and volume buttons, both are on the right side.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and memory configurations could be 4GB/64GB for now. As for the display, it may be a 10.5-inch with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

According to GSMArena, the camera setup is a 12MP on the back and a 7MP selfie shooter. The tech site also notes that the battery is “rumoured to have 7,300mAh capacity, and Android 8.1 (Oreo) should be running the show. Support for Samsung DeX is also rumoured.”

As for a launch, nothing has been confirmed, however the date on the image of the Tab S4 shows August 24, which could mean a launch around the time of the IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin, a major event in the industry. As for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, its reveal is set for August 9 at an ‘Unpacked’ launch in New York. The date of the upcoming Gear S4 smartwatch launch is unknown. — AFP-Relaxnews