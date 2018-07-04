Ringgit up slightly at opening

A weaker greenback enabled the ringgit to edge up in opening trade. – AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — The ringgit opened slightly higher against the US dollar in the early session today on the back of a softer overnight greenback and ahead of the US Independence Day holiday.

At 9.00am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.0450/0500 against the US dollar compared with 4.0470/0500 on Tuesday.

A dealer said the US dollar eased as traders consolidated their position for pre-holiday trading.

“Market sentiment also slightly improved after the People’s Bank of China moved to calm currency markets following a fall in the renminbi to below a key psychological level, by declaring that the yuan would be stable,” he said.

He added that the arrest of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in relation to the Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, is expected to keep the ringgit on the defensive, as it did not go well with offshore investors.

Meanwhile, the local unit traded lower against a basket of currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 2.9642/9694 from 2.9618/9649 and slipped against the yen to 3.6653/6708 from 3.6479/6513 yesterday.

The ringgit weakened against the British pound to 5.3406/3480 from 5.3315/3371 and was lower against the euro at 4.7185/7259 from 4.7156/7207. — Bernama