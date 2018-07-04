Zuraida: 30pc women representation in local councils a must

Zuraida Kamaruddin said that the average percentage of female local councillors was currently 14 per cent. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — All local councils must have 30 per cent women representation, said the housing and local government minister.

In a report by the New Straits Times today, Zuraida Kamaruddin said that the average percentage of female local councillors was currently 14 per cent.

“Every local council has 24 members. We need at least seven women on board,” she said.

“I urge all council presidents and mayors to ensure that the target is met in line with the international standards and the declaration that Malaysia signed to have 30 per cent of women at the decision-making level.”

Zuraida said that each local council was given a different time-frame to appoint council members and hoped that the 30 per sent representation could be fulfilled through replacing those whose contracts will expire soon.

“Each local council has a different time-frame in appointing its council members. So, I hope the local councils are expiring will implement the women appointment.”

She had on Sunday pushed for the move and also stressed that young people below the age of 35 be placed in the administration of local councils.

The Pakatan Harapan administration had in their election manifesto committed to ensure at least 30 per cent of policy makers are women.