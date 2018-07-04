Tension outside courtroom as Umno leaders, members gather for Najib’s case

Special Forces personnel stand guard outside the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur July 4, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — About 30 Umno supporters and over 200 media are still awaiting the exit of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak outside the Sessions Court here.

Police are struggling to contain the crowd of supporters who are trying to make their way into the court room where charges were earlier presented against Najib.

Among those present include new Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

Also here are former Selangor state umno liason committee chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar and controversial blogger and Umno Youth exco Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as Papagomo.

However, senior leaders of the party including new president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who was previously Najib’s deputy, were not seen.

About 15 Wanita Umno members are also here.

