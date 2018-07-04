Prosecution reads out CBT, abuse charges againt Najib over RM42m SRC funds

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, July 4, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — The prosecution proffered criminal breach of trust charges against Datuk Seri Najib Razak today, after his highly-anticipated arrest yesterday over former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The charges were read out to Najib in a packed courtroom in Kuala Lumpur before Sessions Court judge Datuk Zainal Abidin Kamarudin.

In the prosecution initiated about two months after Najib’s Barisan Nasional coalition lost federal power, new Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas is the lead prosecutor.

The prosecution put up three charges of criminal breach of trust over RM42 million from SRC International and another charge of power abuse over the same matter.

Criminal charges are usually read out to an accused person, who will then either plead guilty or claim trial by pleading otherwise.

No plea was entered this morning by the former prime minister.

Yesterday, newswire Bernama reported that Najib is expected to be charged with over 10 counts of criminal breach of trust in relation to SRC International.

Under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which covers the offence of criminal breach of trust by a public servant over property he is entrusted with or have control over, the penalty is a jail term of between two years and 20 years and whipping and fine.

The abuse charge was made under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and is punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of at least five times the sum involved, upon conviction.

The government’s special taskforce for the 1MDB scandal yesterday announced that Najib was arrested at his private residence at 2.35pm in relation to former 1MDB subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd and would be charged this morning in Kuala Lumpur.

On July 2, 2015, Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that investigators probing state investment firm 1MDB had found US$681 million (RM2.6 billion) deposited in Najib’s personal bank accounts just before the 13th general election, with RM42 million believed to have originated from SRC International.

In 2016, then-AG Tan Sri Apandi Ali cleared Najib of wrongdoing, claiming that the RM2.6 billion was a personal donation from the Saudi royal family and that Najib had alleged returned US$620 million to the Saudi royalty in August 2013.

Apandi had then said he had also found Najib committed no wrongdoing over the RM42 million deposited by SRC International into Najib’s bank account.

