Najib enters courtroom, AG arrives

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, July 4, 2018. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has arrived in the courtroom where he will be charged today.

Some of his family members including sons Mohd Nazifuddin and Norashman as well as daughter Nooryana Najwa were seen in the gallery, but not his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

However, lawyer Datuk K. Kumaraendran who represents the former PM’s wife was present.

Attorney General Tommy Thomas, who is personally leading the prosecution, has also arrived.

Private lawyer Tan Sri Shafee Abdullah has also entered the court room, but it is still unknown if the prominent litigator will represent Najib in this case.

Najib is currently believed to be in the witness room of the Criminal Sessions Court 2 in Kuala Lumpur.

About 26 media personnel representing their respective news agencies were allowed into the courtroom after a tight screening process.

MORE TO COME