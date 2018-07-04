New Grantt Stellar 8000 fully synthetic oil launched

Launch ceremony of the new Grant Stellar fully synthetic engine oil by UMW Grantt International in Subang Jaya July 3, 2018.

SUBANG JAYA, July 4 — UMW Grantt International Sdn Bhd yesterday launched the latest addition to its product line-up, the all-new Grantt Stellar 8000 SAE 0W — 20 API SN Plus Fully Synthetic engine oil.

This oil also scores a first here in Malaysia for being formulated with KNOCK Guard technology, which is claimed to minimise engine knocking.

The new oil formulation is said to provide ultimate protection, performance and fuel economy in TGDI/GDI engines through providing users with knock protection, cleaner engines and better fuel economy.

“With more car manufacturers developing engines which are increasingly smaller, more efficient, more advanced and at the same time more powerful; this also creates more extreme operating conditions, especially for turbocharged gasoline direct injection (TGDI) engines.

“This makes today’s engines more susceptible to low speed pre-ignition (LSPI), which causes internal engine damage and lead to engine failure. The Grantt Stellar 8000 SAE 0W-20 was engineered with this in mind to give drivers outstanding LSPI protection,” said Megat Shahrul Azmir Nordin, president of manufacturing & engineering division, UMW Corporation Sdn Bhd.

Megat Shahrul Azmir Nordin, president of manufacturing & engineering division, UMW Corporation.

The UMW group has an in-house lubricant blending plant which has been blending oils for some years now, and has been dealing with lubricants for close to five decades. Leveraging on the vast experience gained from this association with major players in the lubrication industry, it was only logical to go into the lubricant business, and thus the Grantt brand was born in 2014.

According to Megat Shahrul, Grantt oil has a presence in eight countries on the region, and in the local scene, there are close to 200 dealers who are retailers for Grantt.

The Grant Stellar 8000 SAE 0W-20 is claimed to deliver more than 80 per cent better engine protection against wear and tear. With its antioxidant additives to control oil thickening, the formula results in better flow to critical parts throughout the operation period.

It also offers cold start protection, while retaining viscosity at high temperatures. The oil also has an advanced dispersant and detergent system to prevent sludge formation and varnish deposits for cleaner internals and improved performance.

Grantt Stellar 8000 synthetic oil.

Grant oils are created to meet the highest international standards and stringent tests and analysis are conducted at Grantt’s certified ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory.

In conjunction with the Stellar 8000 launch, Grantt also introduced a diesel-friendly lubricant, Grantt Quasar SAE 10W-40 API CI-4/SL, which comes in a seven-litre pack, being mainly for the truck market, including pick-ups.

Two other products were also showcased; the Grantt Automatic Transmission Fluid for CVT, and Grantt Automatic Transmission Fluid for automatic transmissions.