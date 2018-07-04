Najib arrives at KL Courts Complex

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, July 4, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrived to the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex at 8.20am where he will be prosecuted today.

The specific charges are not yet clear, but sources previously said he will face at least 10 counts of criminal breach of trust related to a former 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) unit.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested Najib at his Langgak Duta Mansion yesterday and kept him overnight at its headquarters.

Supporters chanted “Save Najib” and shouted “Allahuakbar!” as he was escorted into the building.

Dressed in a dark blue suit, white shirt and red tie, the former PM smiled as he was marched in by MACC personnel.

The around 100 supporters became increasingly agitated at the sight, jostling with security personnel in a bid to get nearer to him.

Sentul OCPD R. Munusamy and his personnel struggled briefly to restrain the supporters as they became unruly and refused to comply with directions to take their protest outside the compound.

Some were also seen trying to force their way past the security cordon.

MORE TO COME