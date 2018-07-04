Colombia finds bodies thought to be kidnapped Ecuador couple

Family members and friends mourn as coffins containing the bodies of two journalists and their driver, killed two months ago while being held captive by Colombian insurgents, are repatriated from Colombia, in Quito, Ecuador June 29, 2018. — Reuters pic

QUITO, July 4 — Colombia has found two bodies believed to be an Ecuadoran couple kidnapped in April by a dissident FARC rebel group amid a spate of abductions and killings, Ecuador said yesterday.

The news comes just two weeks after Colombian soldiers recovered the bodies of two Ecuadoran journalists and a driver kidnapped in the dense jungle between the two countries in March.

The abductions and murders have strained relations between Colombia and Ecuador.

A statement from Ecuador’s Communication Ministry said the two bodies “could correspond” to Oscar Villacis, 24, and Katty Velasco, 20, who went missing on April 17.

“Officials from the Ecuadoran Prosecutors’ Office are currently in contact with their Colombian counterparts to coordinate the process to identify the two bodies that have been found,” said the statement.

Their kidnapping was claimed in a video sent by the same rebel group that took responsibility for the murders of the two journalists and their driver.

The Oliver Sinisterra Front is led by ex-FARC guerrilla Walther Arizala, who goes by the alias Gaucho.

Following the March kidnapping of the press team, Colombia and Ecuador launched a joint military operation against Arizala.

The thick jungle border area has been wracked by drug-related violence ever since the dissolution of FARC, which fought a 30-year guerrilla war against the government.

In amongst the violence, four Ecuadorian soldiers were killed by a roadside bomb in March.

FARC transformed itself into a political party following a landmark peace agreement signed in 2016.

But it says some 40 former rebels have been killed since in military operations and by right-wing groups. — AFP