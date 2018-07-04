Najib brought out of MACC headquarters

Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves the MACC headquarters for the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex, in Putrajaya July 4, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, July 4 — The vehicle bringing former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex in the federal capital was seen leaving the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters here at 7.37am.

The red Proton Inspira car ferrying him was part of a seven-vehicle convoy that included two police patrol cars and two outriders.

The media was out in full force as early as 6.30am to record the movements involving the sixth prime minister of Malaysia,

Najib was arrested by the MACC at 2.35pm yesterday at his home in Jalan Langgak Duta, Kuala Lumpur and is expected to be charged in court this morning in connection with the transfer of RM42 million into his private accounts from former 1MDB subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.—BERNAMA