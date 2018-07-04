High Court jails man, brother-in-law for terrorism-related offences

The two men, who initially pleaded not guilty to their charges, were ordered to serve their jail sentences from the date of their arrest, which was Aug 30, 2017. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — A man was sentenced to six years’ jail by the High Court here yesterday for becoming a member of the Abu Sayyaf group, while his Filipino brother-in-law was jailed three years for concealing information related to the terrorist group.

Judge Datuk Mohd Sofian Abdul Razak handed down the sentence on Hajar Abdul Mubin, 26, and his brother-in-law, Abdul Syamir Dabilin, 25, after they changed their plea to guilty.

The two, who initially pleaded not guilty to their charges, were ordered to serve their jail sentences from the date of their arrest, which was Aug 30, 2017.

Hajar and Abdul Syamir were believed to be among the 19 suspects who were arrested by the police for an attempt to launch an attack at the closing ceremony of the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017.

Mohd Sofian, when handing the sentence, said the action by Hajar could threaten the country’s security and also advised advised Syamir to not conceal information that could threaten the country.

Hajar, who is from Sabah, was charged with giving support to the Abu Sayyaf group by becoming its member at Lorong Pangsa Baiduri 2, Taman Desa Baiduri Cheras, Kajang, here between 2010 and Aug 30, 2017.

The charge, under Section 130J(1)(b) of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 30 years, or fine, and forfeiture of the items seized.

Abdul Syamir was charged with concealing information on the terrorist group at the same place, time and date, made under Section 130M of the same law, which provides an imprisonment for up to seven years, or fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Munirah Shamsudin prpsecuted, while Hajar and Abu Syamir were represented by lawyer Zaini Bakar. — Bernama