England move to second favourites after win against Colombia

England's Eric Dier celebrates with team mates after winning the penalty shootout against Colombia July 4, 2018. ― Reuters pic

SAMARA, July 4 ― England's victory over Colombia on penalties today not only moved Gareth Southgate's men into the World Cup quarter-finals, it also propelled them to second favourites to win the tournament.

With Brazil maintaining their favourites tag, England have seen their odds slashed from 6-1 to 7/2 in the wake of the win that puts them through to the quarter-final against Sweden.

France, 4-3 winners over Argentina on Saturday, are also 7/2 to win the tournament whilst Croatia, who face hosts Russia in the last eight, are fourth on 11/2.

Belgium, who will have to contend with Brazil on Friday, are at 6/1 while two-time winners Uruguay are 14/1.

Hosts Russia at 18/1 and Sweden at 22/1 are seen as the long shots to lift the World Cup trophy on July 15.

Latest odds to win the World Cup (William Hill at 2100GMT on July 3):

Brazil 11/4

England 7/2

France 7/2

Croatia 11/2

Belgium 6/1

Uruguay 14/1

Russia 18/1

Sweden 22/1 ― Reuters