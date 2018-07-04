Malay Mail

England move to second favourites after win against Colombia

Published 45 minutes ago on 04 July 2018

England's Eric Dier celebrates with team mates after winning the penalty shootout against Colombia July 4, 2018. ― Reuters pic
SAMARA, July 4 ― England's victory over Colombia on penalties today not only moved Gareth Southgate's men into the World Cup quarter-finals, it also propelled them to second favourites to win the tournament.

With Brazil maintaining their favourites tag, England have seen their odds slashed from 6-1 to 7/2 in the wake of the win that puts them through to the quarter-final against Sweden.

France, 4-3 winners over Argentina on Saturday, are also 7/2 to win the tournament whilst Croatia, who face hosts Russia in the last eight, are fourth on 11/2.

Belgium, who will have to contend with Brazil on Friday, are at 6/1 while two-time winners Uruguay are 14/1.

Hosts Russia at 18/1 and Sweden at 22/1 are seen as the long shots to lift the World Cup trophy on July 15.

Latest odds to win the World Cup (William Hill at 2100GMT on July 3):

Brazil 11/4

England 7/2

France 7/2

Croatia 11/2

Belgium 6/1

Uruguay 14/1

Russia 18/1

Sweden 22/1 ― Reuters

