Rosmah seen leaving Langgak Duta home

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, was seen leaving her Langgak Duta home at 12.09am today in a silver sport utility vehicle (SUV), which was accompanied by a black vehicle,

An observation by Bernama in the area, saw four other people in the vehicle Rosmah was in.

However, their identity and where they are heading to could not be ascertained.

Najib was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at his residence at Jalan Langgak Duta, Kuala Lumpur, at 2.35pm.

The arrest was believed in connection with the embezzlement of RM42 from SRC International Sdn. Bhd, which is former subsidiary of 1MDB. — Bernama