Media, security build outside KL court ahead of Najib’s prosecution

Members of the press gather outside of the Kuala Lumpur Court complex in Putrajaya July 4, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Over 100 local and international media personnel streamed into the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex at 6.58am to await former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s prosecution today.

The press started gathering outside of the court complex as early as 5.30am and two police K-9 unit dogs were spotted sniffing the area around the court complex and several cars parked outside for security purposes.

The situation outside and inside the court complex is under control and calm, for now.

Media workers were seen earlier negotiating with the court complex officer for earlier entry in order to prepare cameras and props for the anticipated coverage today.

Earlier, officers said media would only be allowed in at 7.30am, but changed this to 7am following the discussions.

Najib is expected to arrive at about 8.30am. His wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, has left their Langgak Duta mansion and is believed to be headed here.

Yesterday, officials from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested Najib from his home and kept him at MACC headquarters for a night.

The Pekan MP, who resigned as Umno president and Barisan Nasional chairman after the coalition’s defeat in the May 9 general election, is under investigation over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) corruption scandal.

Attorney General Tommy Thomas will lead the prosecution team today.

It is unclear at this point what are the charges will be levied against Najib, but sources said he is expected to face more than 10 counts of committing criminal breach of trust linked to the SRC International Sdn Bhd scandal.